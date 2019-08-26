Reviewing Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s results

Both Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) are each other’s competitor in the Steel & Iron industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 15 0.06 N/A 2.47 5.10 Mechel PAO 2 0.00 N/A 0.96 2.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Olympic Steel Inc. and Mechel PAO. Mechel PAO has lower revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Olympic Steel Inc. is presently more expensive than Mechel PAO, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Olympic Steel Inc. and Mechel PAO.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Mechel PAO 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.1 beta means Olympic Steel Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Mechel PAO’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Olympic Steel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Mechel PAO’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Olympic Steel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mechel PAO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olympic Steel Inc. and Mechel PAO are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 5.8% respectively. About 12.1% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.7% of Mechel PAO shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Mechel PAO 12.9% 0.96% 3.96% -12.5% -29.77% 6.06%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. has -11.84% weaker performance while Mechel PAO has 6.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Olympic Steel Inc. beats Mechel PAO on 10 of the 10 factors.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, naphthalene, and other compounds; and iron ore concentrates. The companyÂ’s Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, and carbon and stainless flat products, as well as value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, hardware, rails, balks, and ferrosilicon. Its Power segment generates, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.