Reviewing Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)’s and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s results

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) are two firms in the Steel & Iron that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel Inc. 14 0.09 N/A 2.47 5.10 Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 4 0.00 N/A 0.69 6.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Olympic Steel Inc. and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Olympic Steel Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Olympic Steel Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6% Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0.00% 45% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Olympic Steel Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.1. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Olympic Steel Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Olympic Steel Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Olympic Steel Inc. and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 5%. Olympic Steel Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olympic Steel Inc. 2.19% -6.95% -21.42% -33.37% -43.46% -11.84% Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98%

For the past year Olympic Steel Inc. had bearish trend while Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had bullish trend.

Summary

Olympic Steel Inc. beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional on 6 of the 10 factors.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.