Reviewing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Discount Variety Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.58% of all Discount Variety Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.51% of all Discount Variety Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.40% 12.30% Industry Average 3.90% 43.64% 8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. N/A 87 47.62 Industry Average 1.71B 43.76B 26.58

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 7.38 2.57

With consensus price target of $91.5, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 8.94%. The rivals have a potential upside of 25.45%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. -0.92% 4.65% 10.79% 6.85% 46.44% 46.64% Industry Average 1.38% 2.52% 7.19% 6.86% 22.69% 15.38%

For the past year Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.46 and has 0.30 Quick Ratio. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 13.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.