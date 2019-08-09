Reviewing Olin Corporation (OLN)’s and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)’s results

Both Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 23 0.44 N/A 2.08 9.66 NewMarket Corporation 420 2.26 N/A 20.08 21.00

In table 1 we can see Olin Corporation and NewMarket Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NewMarket Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Olin Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Olin Corporation is currently more affordable than NewMarket Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Olin Corporation and NewMarket Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3%

Risk and Volatility

Olin Corporation’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NewMarket Corporation’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olin Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, NewMarket Corporation has 3.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Olin Corporation and NewMarket Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Olin Corporation has a 49.58% upside potential and an average price target of $26.67. On the other hand, NewMarket Corporation’s potential downside is -14.61% and its consensus price target is $380. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Olin Corporation seems more appealing than NewMarket Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olin Corporation and NewMarket Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Olin Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Olin Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance while NewMarket Corporation has 2.31% stronger performance.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats Olin Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.