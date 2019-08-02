Reviewing Olin Corporation (OLN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialty Chemicals company, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Olin Corporation has 94.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Olin Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Olin Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 3.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Olin Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation N/A 23 9.66 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Olin Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Olin Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

With average target price of $26.67, Olin Corporation has a potential upside of 43.70%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. Based on the data given earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Olin Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Olin Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Olin Corporation has -0.20% weaker performance while Olin Corporation’s peers have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olin Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Olin Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olin Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Olin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Olin Corporation’s peers are 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Olin Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Olin Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Olin Corporation.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.