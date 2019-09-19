Reviewing Olin Corporation (OLN)’s and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s results

Since Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 21 0.48 N/A 2.08 9.66 Element Solutions Inc 10 1.44 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta indicates that Olin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Olin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 42.32% for Olin Corporation with average price target of $26.67. Meanwhile, Element Solutions Inc’s average price target is $8, while its potential downside is -24.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Olin Corporation looks more robust than Element Solutions Inc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olin Corporation and Element Solutions Inc are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 92.3% respectively. 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year Olin Corporation has stronger performance than Element Solutions Inc

Summary

Olin Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Element Solutions Inc.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.