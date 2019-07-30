Reviewing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s results

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.18 N/A 1.09 11.81 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.92 N/A 0.79 14.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Old Second Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Old Second Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.16 beta which makes it 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.29% and an $15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.4% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23% United Bancorp Inc. 0.08% 6.67% 4.89% -12.08% -8.84% -0.89%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than United Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Old Second Bancorp Inc. beats United Bancorp Inc.