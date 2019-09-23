Reviewing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s results

This is a contrast between Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.03 N/A 1.09 12.09 U.S. Bancorp 52 4.14 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 highlights Old Second Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. U.S. Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Old Second Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than U.S. Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Old Second Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 1.3% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. U.S. Bancorp’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 19.14% upside potential. On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp’s potential upside is 4.26% and its average price target is $57.8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Old Second Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Old Second Bancorp Inc. and U.S. Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 77.1% respectively. 3.5% are Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. 2.82% 3.22% -0.83% -7.07% -13.55% 1.08% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors Old Second Bancorp Inc.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.