Reviewing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has 67.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Old Second Bancorp Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Old Second Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.10% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Old Second Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. N/A 13 12.09 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

$15 is the average price target of Old Second Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 19.14%. The potential upside of the peers is 6.91%. Given Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old Second Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. 2.82% 3.22% -0.83% -7.07% -13.55% 1.08% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Old Second Bancorp Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat Old Second Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.