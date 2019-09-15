Reviewing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s results

This is a contrast between Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.09 N/A 1.09 12.09 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 5.22 N/A 3.78 16.09

In table 1 we can see Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Commerce Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 1.3% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.82% and an $15 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares and 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 2.6% are Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. 2.82% 3.22% -0.83% -7.07% -13.55% 1.08% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.