Reviewing Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s results

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Old Republic International Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Old Republic International Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was less bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.