Reviewing Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 23 1.27 279.95M 2.59 8.81 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 45 1.63 40.97M 0.72 60.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Republic International Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Old Republic International Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Old Republic International Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 1,225,700,525.39% 7% 1.9% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 91,145,717.46% 2.3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Old Republic International Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 1.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation and Horace Mann Educators Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.1% and 0%. About 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was less bullish than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.