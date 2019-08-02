Reviewing Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)’s results

Both Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.04 N/A 2.59 8.81 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Republic International Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Old Republic International Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 38.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares and 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 39.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Old Republic International Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.