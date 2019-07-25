Reviewing Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF)’s and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s results

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.59 N/A 1.16 18.44 TowneBank 26 3.82 N/A 1.96 13.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. TowneBank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Old Point Financial Corporation is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. TowneBank on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Old Point Financial Corporation and TowneBank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TowneBank’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential downside is -3.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of Old Point Financial Corporation shares and 46.8% of TowneBank shares. About 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2% TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation has -2.2% weaker performance while TowneBank has 8.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TowneBank beats Old Point Financial Corporation.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.