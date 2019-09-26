Reviewing Old National Bancorp (ONB)’s and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)’s results

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp 17 4.06 N/A 1.30 13.53 Park National Corporation 96 4.41 N/A 6.68 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates Old National Bancorp and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Old National Bancorp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Park National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Old National Bancorp and Park National Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Park National Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old National Bancorp and Park National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 41%. Insiders owned 1% of Old National Bancorp shares. Competitively, Park National Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year Old National Bancorp was more bullish than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.