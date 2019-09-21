Reviewing Old National Bancorp (ONB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Old National Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Old National Bancorp has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Old National Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.70% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Old National Bancorp and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp N/A 17 13.53 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Old National Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Old National Bancorp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Old National Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 6.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old National Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Old National Bancorp was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Old National Bancorp’s competitors are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Old National Bancorp’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.