Reviewing Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|26
|4.58
|N/A
|2.09
|13.53
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|17
|4.76
|N/A
|1.14
|16.16
In table 1 we can see Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.4%
|0.9%
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|1%
Risk and Volatility
Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 3.93%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 88.2%. 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|2.69%
|7.05%
|11.05%
|4.52%
|-17.86%
|7.29%
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|4.67%
|6.61%
|6.55%
|0.27%
|2.45%
|12.34%
For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
Summary
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
