Reviewing Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.58 N/A 2.09 13.53 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 4.76 N/A 1.14 16.16

In table 1 we can see Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 3.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 88.2%. 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.