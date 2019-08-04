Reviewing Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)’s and Its Rivals results

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has 73.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.04% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0.00% 23.00% 17.20% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. N/A 147 21.21 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.60 1.88 2.49

$156.67 is the average price target of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., with a potential downside of -5.65%. The competitors have a potential upside of 31.69%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s peers.