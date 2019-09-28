Reviewing Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)’s and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s results

This is a contrast between Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Trucking and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 167 2.89 70.82M 7.87 21.21 AutoWeb Inc. 2 -0.10 7.89M -2.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 42,353,926.20% 23% 17.2% AutoWeb Inc. 316,613,162.12% -87.3% -55.2%

Volatility & Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. AutoWeb Inc. has a -0.03 beta and it is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, AutoWeb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AutoWeb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s consensus target price is $156.67, while its potential downside is -8.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and AutoWeb Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 20.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are AutoWeb Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22% AutoWeb Inc. 1.18% -4.74% 5.23% 12.13% -9.52% 12.13%

For the past year Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has stronger performance than AutoWeb Inc.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats AutoWeb Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.