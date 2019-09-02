Reviewing Okta Inc. (OKTA)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Okta Inc. has 76% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Okta Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Okta Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.70% -17.10% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Okta Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Okta Inc. N/A 110 0.00 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Okta Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.50 2.40 4.00 2.85

Okta Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $96.86, suggesting a potential downside of -23.43%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.58%. Given Okta Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Okta Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Okta Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Okta Inc. has stronger performance than Okta Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Okta Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Okta Inc.’s competitors have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Okta Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Okta Inc.

Dividends

Okta Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Okta Inc.’s competitors beat Okta Inc.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.