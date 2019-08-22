Reviewing Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s results

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.83 N/A -0.62 0.00 Schlumberger Limited 41 1.42 N/A 1.50 26.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oil States International Inc. and Schlumberger Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% 5.8% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Schlumberger Limited on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oil States International Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Schlumberger Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Oil States International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Oil States International Inc. and Schlumberger Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 3 3 2.50

Oil States International Inc. has an average price target of $23, and a 58.08% upside potential. Competitively Schlumberger Limited has an average price target of $49.17, with potential upside of 45.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oil States International Inc. looks more robust than Schlumberger Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of Schlumberger Limited are owned by institutional investors. Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Schlumberger Limited -0.89% 1.65% -3.38% -11.18% -40.86% 10.78%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. was less bullish than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats Oil States International Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.