Reviewing Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s results

Both Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Oil States International Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

Oil States International Inc. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recon Technology Ltd.’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recon Technology Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oil States International Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.17% for Oil States International Inc. with average target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares and 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares. Oil States International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. was less bullish than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

Oil States International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.