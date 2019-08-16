Reviewing Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oil States International Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Oil States International Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oil States International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.10% -1.50% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Oil States International Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Oil States International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

Oil States International Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $25.5, suggesting a potential upside of 91.44%. The potential upside of the peers is 50.11%. With higher possible upside potential for Oil States International Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Oil States International Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oil States International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

Liquidity

Risk & Volatility

Oil States International Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Competitively, Oil States International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Oil States International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.