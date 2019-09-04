Reviewing Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 16 0.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.66 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oil States International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oil States International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Oil States International Inc. has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flotek Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 2.99 beta which makes it 199.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oil States International Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Flotek Industries Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Flotek Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oil States International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oil States International Inc.’s upside potential is 70.62% at a $23 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oil States International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Oil States International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year Oil States International Inc. has weaker performance than Flotek Industries Inc.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.