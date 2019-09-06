Reviewing Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)’s and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s results

Both Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 31 0.86 N/A 1.54 23.02 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.11 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Venator Materials PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Venator Materials PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

2.8 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Its rival Venator Materials PLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Venator Materials PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

Venator Materials PLC on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 86.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Venator Materials PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 45.6%. 0.6% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 33.7% stronger performance while Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats on 8 of the 9 factors Venator Materials PLC.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.