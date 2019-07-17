Reviewing Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)’s and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)’s results

Both Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 30 0.96 N/A 1.13 31.51 Quaker Chemical Corporation 200 2.85 N/A 5.13 38.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Quaker Chemical Corporation. Quaker Chemical Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaker Chemical Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.7% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Quaker Chemical Corporation has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares and 92.7% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares. 2.7% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Quaker Chemical Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 13.07% 5.6% 27.08% 10.43% -4.11% 33.89% Quaker Chemical Corporation -4.18% -6.16% -2.83% -2.57% 33.93% 12.32%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has stronger performance than Quaker Chemical Corporation

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America on 10 of the 10 factors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.