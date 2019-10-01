Reviewing Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)’s and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s results

Both Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 32 0.00 4.68M 1.54 23.02 PPG Industries Inc. 114 2.13 235.78M 4.97 23.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and PPG Industries Inc. PPG Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is trading at a lower P/E ratio than PPG Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 14,583,982.55% 7% 4.8% PPG Industries Inc. 207,242,682.61% 24.6% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, PPG Industries Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America are 2.8 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor PPG Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Oil-Dri Corporation of America can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oil-Dri Corporation of America and PPG Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 PPG Industries Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

PPG Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $123.25 average target price and a 4.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oil-Dri Corporation of America and PPG Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.2% and 82%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares. Competitively, PPG Industries Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s stock price has bigger growth than PPG Industries Inc.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats Oil-Dri Corporation of America on 13 of the 14 factors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.