Reviewing Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s results

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.27 54.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. Telecom Argentina S.A. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oi S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oi S.A. is presently more affordable than Telecom Argentina S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. -8.63% -11.76% -2.17% -53.25% -66.66% 12.5% Telecom Argentina S.A. -5.46% 1.94% -8.46% -18.04% -33.24% -5.4%

For the past year Oi S.A. had bullish trend while Telecom Argentina S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.