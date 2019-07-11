Reviewing Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s results

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oi S.A.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|31.46
|0.06
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.27
|54.12
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. Telecom Argentina S.A. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oi S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oi S.A. is presently more affordable than Telecom Argentina S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oi S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oi S.A. and Telecom Argentina S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59% of Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oi S.A.
|-8.63%
|-11.76%
|-2.17%
|-53.25%
|-66.66%
|12.5%
|Telecom Argentina S.A.
|-5.46%
|1.94%
|-8.46%
|-18.04%
|-33.24%
|-5.4%
For the past year Oi S.A. had bullish trend while Telecom Argentina S.A. had bearish trend.
Summary
Telecom Argentina S.A. beats Oi S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.
