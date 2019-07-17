Reviewing Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 ORBCOMM Inc. 8 2.29 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Oi S.A. and ORBCOMM Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oi S.A. and ORBCOMM Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oi S.A. and ORBCOMM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 ORBCOMM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ORBCOMM Inc. is $10, which is potential 26.58% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oi S.A. shares and 88.6% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. -8.63% -11.76% -2.17% -53.25% -66.66% 12.5% ORBCOMM Inc. -5.08% 3.7% -17.53% -27.39% -22.53% -11.74%

For the past year Oi S.A. had bullish trend while ORBCOMM Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oi S.A. beats ORBCOMM Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.