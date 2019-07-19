Reviewing Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s results

Both Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Communication Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 2 0.61 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oi S.A. and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oi S.A. and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oi S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. -8.63% -11.76% -2.17% -53.25% -66.66% 12.5% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -43.17% -50% -49.17% -49.17% -35.56% -48.01%

For the past year Oi S.A. has 12.5% stronger performance while Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has -48.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Oi S.A. beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.