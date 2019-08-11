Reviewing Oi S.A. (OIBR-C)’s and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s results

Oi S.A. (NYSE:OIBR.C) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi S.A. 2 0.00 N/A 31.46 0.06 Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oi S.A. and Glowpoint Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oi S.A. and Glowpoint Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.8% -68.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oi S.A. and Glowpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oi S.A. 4.21% 0% -5.71% 20% -56% 23.75% Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02%

For the past year Oi S.A. had bullish trend while Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oi S.A. beats Glowpoint Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.