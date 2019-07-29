Reviewing OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility and Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 5.5%. Insiders held 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.