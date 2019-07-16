Reviewing OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.97 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.