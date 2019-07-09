Reviewing OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 460.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.