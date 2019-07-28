Reviewing OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s results

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.76 N/A 2.08 20.00 Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 153.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Huaneng Power International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. OGE Energy Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that OGE Energy Corp. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Huaneng Power International Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. Its rival Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. OGE Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OGE Energy Corp. and Huaneng Power International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OGE Energy Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.41% and an $39.83 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of OGE Energy Corp. shares and 1.1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of OGE Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 1.98% -1.37% -0.12% 8.87% 22.45% 6.2% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.04% -0.78% -2.3% 5.64% -9.68% -3.4%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp. has 6.2% stronger performance while Huaneng Power International Inc. has -3.4% weaker performance.

Summary

OGE Energy Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.