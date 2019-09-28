Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.22 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,060,606.06% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 2.47% and its average price target is $114.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 97.6% respectively. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.