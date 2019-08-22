Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.74 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 24.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 69.5% respectively. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.