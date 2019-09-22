Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.33
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.59
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
