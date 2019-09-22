Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.33 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.59 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.