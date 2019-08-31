Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.88 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.