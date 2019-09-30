Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|1.67
|11.81M
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|636,040,499.78%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 50.8% respectively. Insiders held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
