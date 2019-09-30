Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 636,040,499.78% 1.6% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 50.8% respectively. Insiders held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.