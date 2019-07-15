Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.59 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 46 11.83 N/A 1.73 28.27

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Hamilton Lane Incorporated has an average price target of $60, with potential upside of 2.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 85.6% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. Insiders held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.