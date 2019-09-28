Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 3.33 N/A 1.87 8.66

Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 17.37% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.