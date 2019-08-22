Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.99
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
