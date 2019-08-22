Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.99 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders owned 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.