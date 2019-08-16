Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.84 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.