Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.84
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
