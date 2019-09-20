Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|22
|3.10
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -5.77% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.