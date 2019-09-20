Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.10 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -5.77% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.