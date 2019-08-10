Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.77 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.1%. Competitively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.