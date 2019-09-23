Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.54
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.