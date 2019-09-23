Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.