Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.73 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.39 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.