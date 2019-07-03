Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.73
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.39
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
