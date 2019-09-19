Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.