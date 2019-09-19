Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
