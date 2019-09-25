Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.03%. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.