Reviewing OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.97
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.54
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.03%. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
